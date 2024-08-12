  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock 2419879265
    BASF
    1. Industry News

    BASF to Produce Bio-Based Ethyl Acrylate, Phasing Out Fossil-Derived Version

    Aug. 12, 2024
    New product with 40% bio-content from grain sources to launch Q4 2024, reducing carbon footprint by 30% while maintaining specifications.

    Source Jonathan Katz

    BASF said Aug. 8 it will begin producing ethyl acrylate for its methyl acrylate portfolio with 40% bio-based content derived from grain sources.

    The company plans to begin product in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the goal of completely phasing out fossil-based ethyl acrylate production, said Reiner Geier, senior vice president of BASF’s industrial petrochemicals division in Europe.

    The product will meet the requirements for the European DIN EN 16640 standard for bio-based products, the company said.

    The switch to bio-derived content will reduce the product carbon footprint by about 30% reduction of ~30% compared to fossil-based EA. Additionally to regular bio-based ethyl acrylate.

    BASF manufactures its bio-based ethyl acrylate in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The chemical and technical specifications of the new bio-based product are identical with the traditional fossil-based version, the company said.

    “With bio-based EA (ethyl acrylate) we can offer our customers a readily available drop-in solution for many applications,” Geier said.  “Ethyl acrylate is a well-established product that will support our customers in reaching their sustainability goals. We also want to give a clear signal to the market that we drive our own sustainability transformation.”

    Bio-based EA can be used in a wide variety of polymer dispersion applications for the coatings and adhesives industries.

     

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.