  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Honeywell&apos;s automotive refrigerants plant in Geismar, Louisiana.
    1. Industry News

    Explosion at Honeywell Plant Occurred Two Years After Replacement Recommendation, CSB Reports

    July 22, 2024
    Management approved the project but did not purchase or install a replacement shell before the Jan. 23, 2023, explosion.

    By Jonathan Katz

    A reboiler explosion at Honeywell's Geismar, Louisiana, facility in 2023 occurred about two years following a recommendation to replace the equipment due to its limited remaining lifespan, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) said in a July 17 investigation update.

    Personnel at the Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies plant flagged the reboiler shell for replacement in 2020, citing an estimated 1.1 years of operational life. The company conducted ultrasonic thickness testing in 2020 and followed that in 2021 and in October 2021 (in an internal visual inspection of the reboiler.

    Management approved the project but did not purchase or install a replacement shell before the Jan. 23, 2023, explosion, CSB reported in its investigation update.

    A boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion occurred due to the conditions inside the reboiler at the time of failure. This resulted in the sudden release of hydrogen fluoride, chlorine gas and other substances from the reboiler, distillation column and other ancillary equipment.

    The explosion led to the release of more than 870 pounds of hydrogen fluoride and nearly 1,700 pounds of chlorine gas, both highly toxic substances. Local officials closed nearby highways, and workers at the facility sheltered in place. Honeywell estimates the property damage to be approximately $4 million.

    CSB said it is continuing to investigate relevant company policies, procedures and standards.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.

    Latest from Industry News

    Shutterstock
    Chevron Deference what does it mean for the chemical industry?

    Most Read

    Sponsored