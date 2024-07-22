Explosion at Honeywell Plant Occurred Two Years After Replacement Recommendation, CSB Reports

Management approved the project but did not purchase or install a replacement shell before the Jan. 23, 2023, explosion, CSB reported in its investigation update.

A boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion occurred due to the conditions inside the reboiler at the time of failure. This resulted in the sudden release of hydrogen fluoride, chlorine gas and other substances from the reboiler, distillation column and other ancillary equipment.

The explosion led to the release of more than 870 pounds of hydrogen fluoride and nearly 1,700 pounds of chlorine gas, both highly toxic substances. Local officials closed nearby highways, and workers at the facility sheltered in place. Honeywell estimates the property damage to be approximately $4 million.



CSB said it is continuing to investigate relevant company policies, procedures and standards.