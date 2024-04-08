CSB Investigates Hazardous Releases at Dow, Honeywell Performance Materials Plants

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has launched an investigation into toxic chemical releases from a Dow Chemical plant and a Honeywell Performance Materials facility, both located in Louisiana.
CSB said April 4 it’s looking into the release of hydrogen fluoride (HF) and chlorine at the Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies facility in Geismar on Jan. 23, 2023, and the release of ethylene oxide (EtO) at the Dow Louisiana operations facility in Plaquemine in July 14, 2023.
A heat exchanger ruptured at the Honeywell facility in Geismar leading to an explosion and the release of approximately 870 pounds of hydrogen fluoride (HF) and 1,700 pounds of chlorine. Local officials closed nearby highways, and workers at the facility sheltered in place. No injuries were reported. Property damage at the facility is estimated to be $4 million.