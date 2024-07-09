  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Dow Reports Power Outage at Freeport Operations Due to Hurricane Beryl

    July 9, 2024
    Company says it's working to restore power to the plant.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Hurricane Beryl damaged local electrical infrastructure at Dow's Freeport, Texas, a company spokesperson said July 9.
     
    “Major assets remain operational while our teams are safely working to quickly restore power across the site,” the spokesperson said. 
     
    The company said it shut down its Seadrift, Texas, site prior to Beryl making landfall and the restart process has begun.
     
    “All Dow personnel who remained onsite as part of our emergency staff are accounted for and safe,” the company said. “We are working quickly to confirm that all additional colleagues in the region are also accounted for and safe.”
     
    Several petrochemical and energy companies reported shut downs or disruptions due to the storm. Oil & Gas Journal reported that Hurricane Beryl had minimal effects on Gulf Coast oil and gas industry. Oil & Gas Journal is published by Chemical Processing's parent company Endeavor Business Media. 
     
    Dow said its weather preparedness plans, which it began implementing as Hurricane Beryl approached, allowed it to keep most assets running at its Deer Park, Sabine, Texas City and Beaumont, Texas, sites during the storm. 
     
    “We remain in close contact with our customers and all our stakeholders and will support our colleagues and communities as they recover from the storm,” the company said.

