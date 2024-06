As part of the agreement, Air Liquide will also build and operate four large modular air separation units (LMAs) to supply 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and up to 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily to the facility. The LMAs will primarily use low-carbon electricity, Exxon said.

Exxon Mobil said its planned hydrogen production facility will be the world’s largest, producing 1 billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen daily and more than 1 million tons of ammonia annually while capturing more than 98% of the associated CO 2 emissions.