ABB, Fluor Team to Standardize Topsoe's SOEC Hydrogen Plant Design

ABB and Fluor have partnered to create a standardized design for Topsoe’s next solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) hydrogen plant in Virginia, the companies said in a joint statement on June 19.

The alliance will base its standardization concept on the first Topsoe SOEC factory in Herning, Denmark, which is expected to be in operation by late 2024. ABB provides industrial automation solutions, while Fluor is an engineering and construction firm focusing on process industries.

The next factory, subject to a final investment decision, will be built in Chesterfield, Virginia, and is expected to be operational by 2028.

SOEC is a modular design that uses high-temperature electrolysis to enable industrial-scale production of green hydrogen, Topsoe explains.

SOEC technology achieves higher efficiency than alkaline and proton exchange membrane methods due to its lower operating voltage, Topsoe says.

The aim of the ABB/Fluor alliance is to develop processes that reduce costs, enhance safety and deliver efficient project execution using a standardized approach.

“Progressing the energy transition at any acceptable pace and scale will require collaboration and balance between existing and new technologies, driven by formal partnerships that span the entire energy value chain,”says Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries. “By joining forces with Topsoe and Fluor and delivering our automation and electrical expertise as part of this alliance, we can support the scaling of technology to enable society’s efforts to move towards a net-zero future.”