Cespa Breaks Ground On Green Isopropyl Alcohol Facility

Cepsa has started work on a new isopropyl alcohol (IPA) plant in Palos de la Frontera, Spain. The plant aims to replace fossil-based raw materials with sustainable ones.

Isopropyl alcohol is used in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. It is also a solvent in the manufacture of paints, coatings and printing inks and an intermediate in the production of key ingredients in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and agrochemical industries.

Synergies with the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley

Cepsa's chemical business – and the new IPA plant – will benefit from its proximity to the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley and the largest second-generation biofuels plant that Cepsa is building as part of a joint venture with Bio-Oils, next to the La Rábida Energy Park in Huelva, Spain. The location of the new facility adjacent to the chemical plant and the La Rábida Energy Park will allow the three facilities to be highly integrated, creating strong industrial and economic synergies. In this regard, it is worth noting that the supply of acetone required for IPA production will come from Cepsa's chemical plant, thus increasing its added value. In addition, the hydrogen (raw material) will be provided by the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.

The new facility will use renewable energy and renewable raw materials and have a production capacity of 80,000 tons per year. Construction is slated to be finished by the end of 2025.

