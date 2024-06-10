  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Cespa
    66671b25b64064160e001425 Ipa Plant Cepsa Quimica
    1. Industry News

    Cespa Breaks Ground On Green Isopropyl Alcohol Facility

    June 10, 2024
    The location of the new facility adjacent to the chemical plant and the La Rábida Energy Park will allow the three facilities to be highly integrated, creating strong industrial and economic synergies.

    Source Cespa

    Cepsa has started work on a new isopropyl alcohol (IPA) plant in Palos de la Frontera, Spain. The plant aims to replace fossil-based raw materials with sustainable ones.

    Isopropyl alcohol is used in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. It is also a solvent in the manufacture of paints, coatings and printing inks and an intermediate in the production of key ingredients in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and agrochemical industries.

    Synergies with the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley

    Cepsa's chemical business – and the new IPA plant – will benefit from its proximity to the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley and the largest second-generation biofuels plant that Cepsa is building as part of a joint venture with Bio-Oils, next to the La Rábida Energy Park in Huelva, Spain. The location of the new facility adjacent to the chemical plant and the La Rábida Energy Park will allow the three facilities to be highly integrated, creating strong industrial and economic synergies. In this regard, it is worth noting that the supply of acetone required for IPA production will come from Cepsa's chemical plant, thus increasing its added value. In addition, the hydrogen (raw material) will be provided by the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.

    The new facility will use renewable energy and renewable raw materials and have a production capacity of 80,000 tons per year. Construction is slated to be finished by the end of 2025.

    More Cespa News

    Cepsa To Sell Upstream Assets in Peru to PetroTal

    Cepsa, Evos Partner on Green Methanol Storage

    Cepsa Completes Successful Production Trial of Recycled Plastic Pyrolysis Oil

     

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Heat Recovery: Turning Air Compressors into an Energy Source

    More than just providing plant air, they're also a useful source of heat, energy savings, and sustainable operations.