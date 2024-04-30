  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    EPA Finalizes Methylene Chloride Ban

    April 30, 2024
    Exemptions include some uses deemed essential for national security and the environment.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on April 30 finalized a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a chemical found in degreasers and paint strippers.

    Consumer uses of methylene chloride will be phased out within a year, and most industrial and commercial uses will be prohibited within two years, the EPA said.

    The agency proposed the ban last year under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), saying workers who are exposed to the chemical face serious health risks.

    The EPA’s final action, also known as a risk-management rule, will allow for some methylene chloride uses to continue with a more stringent worker-protection program.

    The EPA’s announcement included several statements of support, including one from a woman whose son died in 2017 after exposure to the substance.

     “I am pleased that the EPA is finally taking action and banning methylene chloride as a commercial bathtub stripper, said Wendy Hartley, mother of Kevin Hartley,who died from methylene chloride poisoning. “This is a huge step that will protect vulnerable workers.”

    Kevin Hartley died after stripping a bathtub in a Nashville, Tennessee, apartment using a product containing methylene chloride called White Lightning Low Odor Stripper, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) documented in an investigation summary.

    The North American Polymer Company, or NAPCO, manufactured the paint stripper. NAPCO could not be reached for comment on the EPA ruling.

    The ruling also received support from the United Steelworkers (USW) for lowering the allowable exposure levels in workplaces.

     “Our union fought for the updated Toxic Substances Control Act so that we could ensure that worker exposures to harmful substances like methylene chloride are appropriately assessed and regulated at harmful levels,” said David McCall, the USW’s international president. Now, thanks to the current administration, workers are safer and better protected.” 

    Employees exposed to methylene chloride face higher risks of developing cancer and other potential adverse effects. Since 1980, at least 88 people have died from acute exposure to methylene chloride, largely workers engaged in bathtub refinishing or other paint stripping, the EPA said.

    The ban aligns with the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative aimed at preventing more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047.

    Under the ruling, allowable uses for methylene chloride include those that are considered essential for national security and the environment, such as battery technology manufacturing, plastic and rubber manufacturing and aerospace and defense applications.

    Operations continuing to use the substance will be subject to strict exposure limits, monitoring requirements and worker training and notification requirements, the EPA said.

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

