EPA Finalizes Methylene Chloride Ban

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on April 30 finalized a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a chemical found in degreasers and paint strippers.

Consumer uses of methylene chloride will be phased out within a year, and most industrial and commercial uses will be prohibited within two years, the EPA said.

The agency proposed the ban last year under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), saying workers who are exposed to the chemical face serious health risks.

The EPA’s final action, also known as a risk-management rule, will allow for some methylene chloride uses to continue with a more stringent worker-protection program.

The EPA’s announcement included several statements of support, including one from a woman whose son died in 2017 after exposure to the substance.