ChemE Professor Wins American Chemical Society Award

Daniel K. Schwartz, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, has been honored with the American Chemical Society (ACS) Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry 2024 Langmuir Lectureship award. He was nominated by his colleagues for significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface science.

Colloids are mixtures in which one substance is finely dispersed in another substance. Interface science refers to the boundaries between different phases of matter, such as between two unmixable liquids or between a liquid and a solid.

Schwartz’s research carries practical implications for various fields including membrane-separation processes and biocatalysis applications such as water purification, wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing. His work also extends to chemical production, environmental remediation and biofuel synthesis.