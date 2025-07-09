    • Shutterstock
    Dow to Shut Down Three European Chemical Plants by End of 2027

    July 9, 2025
    Dow will close upstream sites in Germany and the UK to reduce high-cost capacity and improve operational margins across its European portfolio.

    Dow, headquartered in Midland, Michigan, announced July 7 it will shut down three upstream chemical assets in Europe as part of a broader effort to right-size capacity, reduce merchant exposure and remove higher-cost, energy-intensive operations. According to the company, the move supports long-term profitability in the region amid persistent cost and demand challenges.

    The affected sites include an ethylene cracker in Böhlen, Germany, and chlor-alkali and vinyl (CAV) assets in Schkopau, Germany, under the Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segments. Both are scheduled for shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2027. In the Performance Materials & Coatings segment, Dow will also close a basic siloxanes plant in Barry, United Kingdom, by mid-2026.

    The company said restructuring will involve asset write-downs, disposals and workforce reductions, with between $630 million and $790 million in total charges.

    Roughly 800 roles will be affected by the shutdowns, in addition to the 1,500 positions cut in January 2025 as part of earlier cost-saving measures. Decommissioning and demolition activities may extend through 2029, the company said.

