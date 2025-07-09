EU Proposes Regulatory Changes to Ease Burdens on Chemical Industry

The European Commission on July 8 proposed a series of regulatory changes aimed at easing administrative burdens and cutting costs for Europe's chemical industry.

The measures include simplifying labelling requirements for hazardous chemicals, streamlining the registration process for fertilizers, and revising EU regulations on cosmetics.

According to the commission, the changes could save the industry at least €363 million ($425 million) annually.

Business associations welcomed the initiative. "For years, regulatory obstacles have been thrown in the way of the sector," said Markus Steilemann, president of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI). He called the commission’s move “a first step” in supporting competitiveness and innovation in the industry.

But environmental groups and Green Party lawmakers have raised concerns, particularly over changes to cosmetic safety rules. German MEP Jutta Paulus warned that the revised regulations could allow carcinogenic or reprotoxic substances in cosmetics, as long as they pose a risk only when ingested.

Germany's BUND environmental and nature conservation association echoed the criticism, cautioning that the reforms could weaken health and environmental safeguards.

The European Commission insists that the planned reforms will maintain high levels of protection for both health and the environment.

The proposals have cleared initial procedural steps and will proceed to negotiations with EU member states and the European Parliament.

