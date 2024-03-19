  • ENEWS
    1. Industry News

    AIChE Receives $50 Million DOE Grant to Lead Hydrogen Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Recycling Consortium

    March 19, 2024
    H2CIRC will develop new approaches for recovery, recycling and reuse of hydrogen-related materials.

    The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) received $50 million in federal funds over five years to lead a new hydrogen electrolyzer and fuel cell recycling consortium.

    AIChE received a portion of $750 million from a U.S. Department of Energy program to fund 52 projects across 24 states, the engineering association stated in a March 13 news release. The DOE grant program is aimed at significantly reducing clean hydrogen costs and strengthening U.S. leadership in the hydrogen industry.

    The consortium, called the Hydrogen Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Recycling Consortium, or H2CIRC, will develop new approaches to enable the recovery, recycling and reuse of materials and components for hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers.

    H2CIRC includes partners across the electrolyzer and fuel cells value chain, including chemical companies Johnson Matthey and Chemours. AIChE and its consortium partners will establish a blueprint across the industry for recycling electrolyzer and fuel cell systems and components, aimed at securing long-term supply chain security and environmental sustainability, AIChE said. 

    A detailed project description from DOE is available at www.energy.gov/eere/fuelcells/bipartisan-infrastructure-law-clean-hydrogen-electrolysis-manufacturing-and-0?source=email.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

