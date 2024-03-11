  • ENEWS
    1. Industry News

    DuPont Renews Partnership With Semiconductor Incubator

    March 11, 2024
    Silicon Catalyst to continue helping company identify startups developing advanced semiconductor materials.

    By Jonathan Katz

    DuPont said March 6 it has renewed an agreement with startup incubator Silicon Catalyst to identify opportunities for next-generation semiconductor materials. Silicon Catalyst, an incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, provides DuPont with insights into startups that are developing next-generation electronic technology, materials and devices.

    The company has already introduced DuPont to more than a dozen startups in the materials sector, said Randal King, vice president of R&D/technology for DuPont Electronics and Industrial. "Realizing the exciting potential of advanced computing applications such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles is only possible with continued advancements in enabling materials, especially semiconductor materials," he said in a news release.

    "Engaging with Silicon Catalyst helps DuPont drive innovation through valued insights into emerging opportunities for semiconductor materials and new technologies they can enable. DuPont's role in the partnership includes evaluating incubator applicants, overseeing market research projects, collaborating with universities and identifying investment prospects.

    The partners have collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University's Tau Center, Intermolecular and The Innovation Space on DuPont’s Experimental Station campus in Wilmington, Delaware.

