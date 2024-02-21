Kansas State University Renames, Relocates Bulk Solids Center

Kansas State University’s Bulk Solids Technology Center (KSU-BSTC), formerly KSU Bulk Solids Innovation Center, has relocated from Salina, Kansas, to the university’s campus in Olathe near Kansas City. In addition to the new location and name, KSU-BSTC has a new website, https://bulk-solids.k-state.edu, that describes its courses and capabilities.



KSU also is hiring a director for the BSTC. This position will be responsible for the overall leadership and management of the center’s research and training programs. Interested persons are encouraged to learn more and apply.

As a key part of KSU’s emphasis on advanced manufacturing, KSU-BSTC is the only university-based facility and staff in North America dedicated to helping industry with bulk solids technology and education. It includes education classes, material testing, research and consulting projects for powder and bulk solids handling and processing.