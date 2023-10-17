EU Commission Launches Investigation Into Antitrust Violations at Construction Chemical Operations

The European Commission raided several manufacturers of construction chemicals on Oct. 17 over allegations that they violated European Union antitrust rules.

The Commission conducted the inspections in coordination with antitrust authorities from the UK and Turkey. Officials also were in contact with the United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division as part of the investigation, the European Commission said in a press release.

The unannounced inspections were part of a preliminary investigation into suspected anticompetitive practices involving chemical additives for cement and chemical admixtures for concrete and mortar. These are ingredients that are added to cement, concrete and mortar to modify and improve their properties and provide them with specific qualities.

The Commission does not have a deadline to complete inquiries into anticompetitive conduct. Companies that have been involved in a secret cartel may be granted immunity from fines or receive significant reductions in penalties for cooperating with the agency, the Commission said.