    EU Commission Launches Investigation Into Antitrust Violations at Construction Chemical Operations

    Oct. 17, 2023
    Officials were in contact with the United States Department of Justice over possible violations.
    Jonathan Katz

    The European Commission raided several manufacturers of construction chemicals on Oct. 17 over allegations that they violated European Union antitrust rules.

    The Commission conducted the inspections in coordination with antitrust authorities from the UK and Turkey. Officials also were in contact with the United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division as part of the investigation, the European Commission said in a press release.

    The unannounced inspections were part of a preliminary investigation into suspected anticompetitive practices involving chemical additives for cement and chemical admixtures for concrete and mortar. These are ingredients that are added to cement, concrete and mortar to modify and improve their properties and provide them with specific qualities.

    The Commission does not have a deadline to complete inquiries into anticompetitive conduct. Companies that have been involved in a secret cartel may be granted immunity from fines or receive significant reductions in penalties for cooperating with the agency, the Commission said.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

