/ / / Wood Appoints Stephanie Cox CEO Of Americas Business

Wood appoints Stephanie Cox as CEO of its Americas business, succeeding Andrew Stewart who has been appointed executive president of strategy and development for the global business. Responsible for the firm’s $4 billion asset solutions business which employs around 20,000 people working across the U.S., Canada, Trinidad, Brazil, Mexico and Guyana, Cox will be based in Houston, Texas and report directly to Wood’s chief executive, Robin Watson.

Cox joins Wood from Schlumberger where she served as president of the company’s North America land drilling business. Prior to this, she was vice president of human resources for Schlumberger Ltd and held various other senior leadership positions for the company, including president of North America, president of Asia and geomarket manager for the Gulf of Mexico.

“Following a planned and rigorous search process, we are delighted that Stephanie is joining Wood in what is a very prominent and important role in our global business,” says Watson. “Stephanie has very impressive career credentials having held senior leadership positions in the US, France and Malaysia, growing diverse businesses and bringing technological advancement and continuous improvement to service delivery. I am personally pleased we have attracted someone of her caliber and track record.”

Stewart moves into the role of executive president of S&D for Wood following a near four-year period in the Americas. He will be based in Melbourne, Australia and will remain on Wood’s executive leadership team. Both new roles are effective immediately.

