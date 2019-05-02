/ / / Webinar Illustrates How Filtration Improves Productivity

How does green oil effect ethylene production? Why do you need to remove pyrolysis gasoline from quench water? What are the effects of corrosion products on furnace operations? Not sure of the answers? A recent Chemical Processing Best Practices webinar addressed these and more and the webinar is now available on demand.

Ethylene and downstream petrochemical plants can suffer from multiple contamination related issues. It is critical to ensure major equipment such as heat exchangers, distillation towers and compressors are free of impurities and operating at full capacity. This webcast covered how effective and reliable contaminant removal through filtration and separation can help optimize chemical and petrochemical plant operations.

Presenters Tom Wines, PhD., director of applications development at Pall Corp., and John Sica, petrochemical vertical market manager, Pall Corp., explained how effective filtration and separation technologies remove harmful contaminants so you can reduce downtime, extend the life of capital equipment and streamline operations. The duo also presented customer success stories that demonstrated how they increased run lengths and reduced production costs by removing solid corrosion products from pipelines (iron sulfides/oxides) with advanced filtration technology.

