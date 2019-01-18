/ / / Star Pump Alliance Adds Lewa

Robert Kurz, director sales & marketing, Netzsch Pumpen und Systeme GmbH; Florian Kieninger, vice president corporate development, Lewa GmbH); Kai Stegemann, managing director, Star Pump Alliance GmbH; Dr. Mathias Hotz, head of legal & export control, Lewa GmbH and Stefan Glasmeyer, CSO, Lewa GmbH Process diaphragm pump manufacturer Lewa joins the Star Pump Alliance (SPA). The SPA is an information platform for professional pump users that was founded by companies from the pump industry offering various application technologies. It launched at ACHEMA 2018 in June. SPA goals include offering users around the world a broad spectrum of pump technologies and making the pump search easier, while strengthening the positions of technologically innovative, independent, medium-sized pump manufacturers in an increasingly concentrated market.

The SPA website reportedly makes it easier for users to search for the correct pump offering by explaining all technologies and their suitability for various application areas, then quickly guiding the user to the right supplier. The platform guarantees that any concrete inquiries from potential customers will receive a response within 48 hours of submission.

"We are hoping that our membership allows us to better tap into new markets and be discovered by potential customers who don't know about our brand or portfolio," explains Florian Kieninger, vice president of corporate development at Lewa, who says this is especially true for regions with low population density, where it is economically difficult to build up a region-wide sales network. "The SPA can support our regional sales networks. It can also make it easier for potential customers and prospects to access the network and even help to establish new contacts."

For more information, visit: www.lewa.de