/ / / Shell Fires Up Fourth Gulf Coast Alpha Olefins Unit

Shell begins production at its expanded alpha olefins unit at its Geismar, Louisiana petrochemical plant, according to an article from the Houston Chronicle. The unit is the company’s fourth and reportedly brings its total alpha olefin production at Geismar up to more than 1.3 metric tons per year – a feat that the company says makes it the largest alpha olefins producing site in the world.

According to the Chronicle, the new unit is part of an effort by Shell to integrate the downstream side of its business. The Geismar site is reportedly supported with ethylene feedstock from two nearby Shell manufacturing facilities in Deer Park in greater Houston and in Norco, La.

