/ / / Shell Explores Using Solar Panels At Singapore Refinery

Shell is considering a solar panel installation for its Pulau Bukom manufacturing site.

Shell’s Pulau Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore may be the company’s latest to receive a solar panel installation, according to an article from Euronews. The site reportedly includes Shell’s largest wholly owned refinery at 500,000 barrels per day.

Shell is considering solar panel installations for Pulaur Bukom and its other sites in Singapore to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, according to the article. The company is also reportedly installing solar photovoltaic panels on the roofs of seven lubricant plants in China, India, Italy, Singapore and Switzerland. According to Euronews, Shell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Energy Market Authority of Singapore to jointly work on energy storage systems.

