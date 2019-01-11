/ / / Ross Promotes Martorana To Executive Vice President

Charles Ross & Son Company promotes vice president of corporate operations, Joseph Martorana, to executive vice president. Martorana has over 26 years of leadership experience in the process equipment manufacturing industry and demonstrates a keen acumen for domestic and overseas market dynamics, according to the company. He is reportedly a driving force in the management and global growth of the Ross group of companies.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the promotion of Joe Martorana to the position of executive vice president of our company,” says Rick Ross, president. “His hard work and attention to detail have earned him this promotion to continue our companies growth here and abroad.”

Martorana began his career with the company in 1992 as a purchasing agent at the Ross Mixing plant in Florida. He was promoted to vice president of Ross Mixing and again helped expand the company’s growth, says Ross. In 1997, Martorana was transferred to Ross corporate headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and in February 1999, he was promoted to vice president of corporate operations for all the company’s plants in the U.S., China and India.

"I have been fortunate to work with a great group of highly motivated employees at Ross, which has been critical to our success today,” says Martorana. “I intend to do my part in continuing to motivate our employees and pursue continued growth in our U.S., China and India plants, as well as looking for additional growth opportunities throughout the world."

For more information, visit: www.mixers.com