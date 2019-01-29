/ / / Readco Launches Turnkey Services For Continuous Processing

Readco can manage the design, engineering, testing, procurement and installation of entire continuous processing lines. To help processors implement continuous processing effectively and easily, process equipment manufacturer Readco Kurimoto, LLC unveils a turnkey service approach. With Readco Turnkey Services (RTS), the company can manage the design, engineering, testing, procurement and installation of entire continuous processing lines including upstream equipment from the storage silos, feeders and pumps through to mixing, blending and downstream to extrusion or cooling. Integrating controls for each element into a single, touch-screen panel for system-wide operation and monitoring, the RTS approach streamlines development of the continuous processing lines for faster installation and startup while ensuring the compatibility of all specified equipment, and that the end product meets target requirements, according to the company.

Devised to offer access to the company's expertise in upgrading batch processing lines to continuous processing lines, the turnkey service approach is reportedly suited for food, chemical, plastics, pharmaceutical and other companies involved in mixing, blending, reacting, drying, crystallizing and other solid-liquid processes. The Readco Turnkey Services approach is available with the company's entire line of continuous equipment including the Continuous Processor (CP), SC Processor (SCP), and Containerized Batch Mixer (CBM), plus USDA-approved, sanitary models. The processing equipment is engineered in the company's York, Pa., headquarters and laboratory tested on-site using customer materials and formulations to verify performance.

