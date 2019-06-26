/ / / Perstorp Studies Recycled Methanol Production

Perstorp facility in Stenungsund, Sweden

Specialty chemicals company Perstorp will investigate the potential production of recycled methanol using carbon dioxide and residual streams at its Swedish facility in Stenungsund. The Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) will partly finance the feasibility study, according to the company. SEA funding will allow Perstorp to evaluate the concept, including a new plant; the integration of raw materials, fuel, energy and residual streams; and new logistical solutions for the methanol, according to the company.

Methanol is one of Perstorp’s major raw materials, used to produce polyols and formates, the building blocks of many consumer goods such as coatings and paints, composite materials, detergents, adhesives, cosmetics and synthetic lubricants. Methanol is also used for Perstorp’s phthalate free plasticizer, Pevalen.

Industrially, methanol is mainly produced from fossil materials like natural gas or coal. This project not only aims to reduce process related carbon dioxide emissions but, at the same time, produce a more sustainable, recycled methanol to replace fossil methanol as a raw material in Perstorp´s production.

In 2017, Perstorp announced its ambition to become Finite Material Neutral which, in part, means shifting from using finite, fossil raw materials to renewable, reused or recycled ones, according to the company.

Perstorp has reportedly developed a range of renewable, low carbon footprint products. These are based on the same molecules as their fossil equivalents, but produced from renewable or recycled origin, according to the company. The first products were launched in 2017. Since then the portfolio has reportedly grown and production has expanded from Sweden to Germany.

