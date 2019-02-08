/ / / Industrial Hose Failures Put Plants At Risk

Manufacturing facilities typically have policies around tubing, fittings and valves on pressure-containing systems, yet they often overlook hose safety, according to an article from Swagelok. This is a mistake, says the company. Hose failure can occur for a number of reasons and leaks threaten personnel, plant efficiency and the environment.

Swagelok recommends three key moves companies can make to avoid dangerous situations and downtime while improving plant efficiency. The company advises plants to properly match the hose type to the application, ensure proper hose routing and storage, and check and replace hoses at regular intervals.

Read the entire article here.