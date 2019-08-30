/ / / IChemE Opens Nominations For 2020 Medals

IChemE introduces new new Clean Energy Medal.

The Institution of Chemical Engineers’ (IChemE) 2020 medals and prizes are now open for nominations. This year includes a new Clean Energy Medal, which has been introduced by IChemE’s Clean Energy Special Interest Group (CESIG) to recognize an individual’s outstanding service in the field of clean energy.

Each year, IChemE’s Medals and Prizes Committee awards prizes to individuals and groups to provide peer recognition of excellence in research, teaching, services to the profession and outstanding contributions to the institution. Several of the accolades reportedly commemorate some of the most illustrious leaders in chemical engineering and their historical achievements.

Also new for 2020, and for future years, the recipient of the Sharma Medal will be awarded £1,000. Dr Rama Rao, founder of Avra Ltd, India, and Professor Jyeshtharaj Joshi, former director of Institute of Chemical Technology, India, donated a sum of money in support of the Sharma medal, which now forms part of the award.

The nominations open on September 1 and close on October 31. The medal winners will be announced in 2020 and presented at various events throughout the year.

“Through their technical expertise and experience, chemical engineers are making major breakthroughs in a diverse range of sectors every day that are key to addressing many of society’s global grand challenges,” says IChemE Vice President (Technical) and Chair of IChemE’s Medals & Prizes Committee Jarka Glassey. “IChemE’s annual medals and prizes program recognizes and celebrates chemical engineers’ achievements in advancing the profession and inspiring future generations. I encourage professionals in both industry and academia around the world, whether or not they are IChemE members, to nominate their peers who are significantly contributing to make the world a better place.”

For more information, visit www.icheme.org/medals