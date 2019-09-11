/ / / IChemE Narrows Field For 2019 Global Awards

More than 100 finalist entries from around the world are in with a chance of winning a trophy for excellence in chemical engineering at the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) 2019 Global Awards. Now in its 25th year, the IChemE Global Awards celebrate outstanding achievement by chemical, biochemical and process engineers and the material impact they are having on providing solutions to major issues that society is facing across the world today.

Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Warwick Davis will host the IChemE Global Awards on 7 November 7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, in Hull, U.K.

“Chemical engineers across at the world are at the forefront of programs providing solutions to some of the major challenges we face as a society, as set out in the Global Grand Challenges for Engineering,” says IChemE President Ken Rivers. “The IChemE Global Awards brings chemical engineers from across the globe together to recognize their peers’ significant achievements in tackling these challenges.”

The best entry across all 17 categories will receive the IChemE Outstanding Achievement in Chemical and Process Engineering Award. Winners of the IChemE Malaysia Awards (October 14) qualify as finalists in their respective categories at the IChemE Global Awards.

For more information and the complete list of finalists, visit: www.icheme.org/globalawards