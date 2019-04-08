Michael Rutkowski join GTI as the senior vice president, research and technology development. Rutkowski will oversee GTI’s research team—leading efforts including unconventional supply, energy conversion, natural gas delivery and end use with offerings at every phase of the technology development cycle. Rutkowski will provide day-to-day management of the research team and spearhead the development, communication and implementation of effective growth strategies and processes.

Rutkowski spent 14+ years as a managing director in the energy practice of Navigant, a global consultancy firm, and has more than 25 years leading customer engagements in energy consulting with previous roles at Bearingpoint, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and CSC Consulting. He reportedly has significant expertise collaborating with utilities and energy companies, with a strong focus on data and analytics offerings and distributed energy resources. Prior to that, he worked with Sargent & Lundy as a senior engineer, and served as a power applications field engineer at GE.

Rutkowski earned a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is certified as a professional engineer in Illinois. He also earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategy from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

