/ / / GTI Selects Energy Vet For New Corporate Innovation Role

Dr. Paula Gant joins GTI as senior vice president, corporate strategy & innovation. Gant will drive strategy, innovation and global development for energy and environmental offerings that enable safe, efficient, and responsible energy supplies, according to the company.

In this new position, Gant will oversee the evolution of GTI’s corporate strategy to build value as a leader in the global energy transition; develop a future-focused vision for innovation, commercialization, acquisitions and new ventures; and deepen engagement with energy leaders around the world on the most pressing issues impacting energy systems worldwide, according to the company.

“Paula has a strong reputation in the energy industry for her ability to cultivate relationships, drive collaboration and deliver results with corporate executives and senior government officials,” says David Carroll, GTI president and CEO. “She brings to GTI deep experience and unique capabilities in energy policy and international business development, and is an influential, widely respected voice in global natural gas and energy transition discussions.”

In private and public sector roles, Gant has reportedly focused on the technology, market and policy solutions needed to transition energy systems. She has a strong track record in addressing complex business and policy challenges by building effective teams, communicating science and technology impacts and organizing diverse interests around a common goal, according to GTI. Previously at the U.S. Department of Energy, Gant served as principal deputy assistant secretary for international affairs and as deputy assistant secretary for oil and natural gas. She administered natural gas export regulation, international clean energy deployment initiatives and R&D programs executed by the National Energy Technology Lab. She previously led policy, regulatory affairs and strategy for the American Gas Association and directed policy and government affairs for Duke Energy Corporation. She has served on the economics faculties of the University of Louisville and Louisiana State University. Gant is a graduate of Auburn University, Alabama and McNeese State University, Louisiana.

