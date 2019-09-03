/ / / Evonik Ends Coal-Fired Power Generation At Marl

Evonik will install a new advanced, high-efficiency gas and steam turbine power plant at Marl Chemical Park.

Evonik will install a new advanced, high-efficiency gas and steam turbine power plant at Marl Chemical Park, Marl, Germany, ending hard-coal based power and steam generation at the site after 80 years. The move will reportedly reduce CO 2 emissions by up to one million metric tons annually. It will also reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions of Evonik’s plants worldwide by almost one fifth annually, according to the company.

Evonik and its partner Siemens signed agreements for the construction of the two-block power plant on August 30. Construction is slated to start before the end of this year. The flexible, high-efficiency plant produces power and steam in a cogeneration process and is expected to come on stream in 2022. Its total system efficiency will exceed 90%, according to Evonik.

The project cost is in the three-digit million-euro range, according to Evonik. Siemens Gas and Power is the main contractor and, with its internal partner Siemens Financial Services, is responsible for the planning and construction of the entire power plant, including a new central control station building. Evonik will operate the plant in conjunction with the existing natural gas power plants.

“The modernization of our power plant park is a key element in achieving Evonik’s sustainability targets,” says Thomas Wessel, chief human resources officer and industrial relations director for Evonik. “The main climate target of Evonik is to halve our absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 relative to base year 2008.”

Willibald Meixner, CEO of Siemens Gas & Power, power generation operations, says, “Siemens is actively helping to shape the energy transition in Germany. Decentralized industrial power plants that are equipped to meet the requirements of digitalization are an important component of our portfolio for the reduction of CO2 emissions.”

For more information, visit: www.evonik.com