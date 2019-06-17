Eastman Chemical Company completes a debottlenecking of its diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) unit in St. Gabriel, LA. The debottlenecking has reportedly resulted in a 15% to 20% increase in capacity.

“With growth in demand for DEHA, our lead times had increased significantly,” comments Kyle Irion, U.S. product manager for Eastman’s Care Chemicals business unit, which is part of its Additives & Functional Products operating segment, on the need for the expansion.

Eastman is reportedly the only producer of DEHA in the Western hemisphere and has been producing DEHA for over 40 years. DEHA is used primarily in water treatment and in the production of various polymers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR).

