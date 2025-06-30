    • Shutterstock
    Industrial wastewater treatment

    Report Finds PFAS Levels Elevated Near Wastewater Sites

    June 30, 2025
    Passive samplers deployed in 19 states detected PFAS at nearly all tested sites, with significant increases downstream.

    A new report released June 26 by Waterkeeper Alliance, in partnership with local Waterkeeper groups and the Hispanic Access Foundation, found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at 98% of sampling sites across 19 U.S. states. The sampling focused on areas downstream from wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and permitted biosolids application fields.

    The report found higher concentrations of multiple PFAS types at 95% of WWTP downstream sites and 80% of biosolids downstream sites compared to their upstream counterparts. Frequently detected PFAS compounds included PFOA, PFHxA, PFBS, PFPeA, PFHpA, PFHxS, and PFOS at WWTP sites, and PFBA, PFBS, PFPeA, and PFHxA.

    The study used passive samplers developed by SiREM, which were deployed upstream and downstream of 22 WWTPs and 10 biosolids sites for a minimum of 20 days. The approach was intended to capture time-averaged PFAS concentrations more effectively than grab sampling, said the alliance in a press statement.

    Total PFAS concentrations exceeded the Environmental Working Group’s health-based threshold of 1 part per trillion at all WWTP sites and 90% of biosolids sites. Multiple sites also surpassed federal thresholds for PFOA and PFOS, with some recording levels above 10 ppt.

    The report noted that unregulated PFAS compounds, such as PFPeA and PFHxA, were significant contributors to downstream concentration increases. At 17 WWTP sites and 6 biosolids sites, total PFAS concentrations rose downstream, with spikes as high as 3,000% and 5,100%, respectively.

    The full report is available at waterkeeper.org.

