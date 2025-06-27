Prison for PFAS Polluters in Italy

Eleven former executives of companies linked to Miteni SpA were sentenced to a combined 141 years in prison by an Italian court for contaminating groundwater with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Bloomberg reported June 27.

An Italian court found Mitsubishi Corp. and Luxembourg-based International Chemical Investors Group liable for PFAS contamination near Vicenza. Five individuals, including three Japanese nationals, received prison sentences up to 17.5 years.

Miteni, a chemical manufacturer of fluorinated intermediates operating from the 1960s until its 2018 bankruptcy, produced PFAS-containing chemicals at its Vicenza factory. The company allegedly discharged PFAS-contaminated wastewater, polluting groundwater and soil across hundreds of square kilometers.

Authorities identified Miteni as the contamination source in 2013, affecting approximately 350,000 residents across three provinces through contaminated water supplies.