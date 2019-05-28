/ / / Dover Grows Pump Business With All-Flo Acquisition

Dover acquires All-Flo Pump Company, Limited, which is now part of the pump solutions group (PSG) unit within Dover’s fluids segment.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, All-Flo is a growing manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps used in a wide range of industrial applications to transfer viscous, abrasive and hazardous fluids, sludges and slurries. The addition of All-Flo enhances PSG’s AODD pump portfolio and expands its geographic and channel reach, according to the company.

With approximately $12 million of revenue generated in 2018, All-Flo is expected to be accretive to margins of Dover and its fluids segment. The acquisition is expected to generate double-digit cash return on invested capital (ROIC) by year three, according to Dover. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

