The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) plans to provide $30 million for new research using modern data science approaches to accelerate discovery in chemistry and materials sciences. The initiative seeks proposals that focus on innovative applications of modern data science approaches to understand processes and mechanisms in complex energy-relevant chemical and materials systems.

“Data science tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are poised to profoundly change how scientific research is conducted,” says DOE Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “This initiative ensures that America will remain on the cutting edge of breakthroughs in chemical and materials sciences critical for the nation’s energy and economic security.”

National laboratories, universities, nonprofits and companies are eligible to apply for the three-year awards, which will be selected on the basis of peer review. The Basic Energy Sciences program in the Department’s Office of Science, which is funding the effort, envisions awards for single investigators and small groups.

Pre-applications are due on March 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET. The deadline for final applications is May 15, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET. Planned funding for Fiscal Year 2019 is $10 million, with outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

