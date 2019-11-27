/ / / DOE Hosts Workshop On Plastics And The Circular Economy

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing Offices are co-hosting the Plastics for a Circular Economy Workshop December 11–12, 2019 in Golden, Colorado. The workshop will focus on potential solutions including designing new plastics and developing new strategies for recycling and degradation and will include discussions on end-of-life options for existing and next-generation plastics in the context of current and novel recycling strategies.

The objective of the workshop is to identify early stage applied research problems that need to be addressed in the near-term and long-term. The workshop will feature keynotes from representatives from Evok Innovations, MARS Advanced Research and Argonne National Laboratory. Attendees will include representatives from waste management facilities, circular economy experts, commercial plastics producers and bio-based plastics innovators.

The workshop is currently full but interested attendees may add their names to the waitlist.

