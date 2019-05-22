/ / / Covestro Aims To Digitally Transform Production

Engineering and industrial software provider Aveva signs a multi-million Euro agreement with polymer company Covestro to help digitally transform Covestro’s entire process engineering workflow. Covestro chose Aveva’s SimCentral Simulation Platform to replace legacy systems across the plant lifecycle to increase efficiency, according to Aveva.

Process simulation is the virtual modelling of production processes designed to help engineers understand their operations better and enable them to predict performance and optimize processes with a high degree of accuracy. With the SimCentral Simulation Platform, Covestro employees can collaborate across projects, engineering disciplines and locations. SimCentral is a process simulation platform developed from the ground up to support steady-state, fluid-flow and dynamic modelling, according to Aveva. It also integrates with engineering design tools in a single easy-to-use environment that spans the entire plant lifecycle.

“Aveva’s SimCentral Simulation Platform will help us to fundamentally change the way we use process simulation software from conceptual design to the engineering and operation of our plants. It’s a key part of our journey to digitally transform our production,” says Dr. Frank Döbert, head of production and technology, coatings, adhesives and specialties at Covestro.

Covestro provides polymer materials for applications ranging from insulation for refrigerators and entire buildings, laptop and cell phone cases to scratch-resistant and fast-drying vehicle coatings and soft foams for furniture and car interiors.

For more information, visit: www.aveva.com