/ / / Companies Partner On Simulation And Training Offerings

Axens and Corys enter into an exclusive global collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize advanced simulation and training solutions for Axens process technologies based on Corys’ Indiss Plus dynamic simulation software. The Corys Indiss Plus dynamic simulator gives access to Corys in-house high fidelity models. The dynamic simulator will provide an accurate representation of the dynamic behavior of Axens process units for training, troubleshooting and transient operations support during startup, shutdown and unexpected operations. This framework agreement formalizes a successful and close business relationship between the two companies for many years, according to Corys.

Axens’ exclusive cooperation with Corys consolidates Axens’ refining and petrochemical expertise and Corys’ know-how in dynamic simulation and software development into one software suite. The strategic cooperation provides Axens’ refining and petrochemical licensees access to proprietary kinetic reactor models, training scenarios and services throughout the project lifecycle from operator training to operations support.

