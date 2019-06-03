/ / / Climate Change Debate Flares At Exxon Annual Meeting

A debate over ExxonMobil’s climate change strategy broke out at the company’s annual meeting, according to an article from the AP. Some shareholders reportedly accused ExxonMobil of failing to address a future that will likely include stricter carbon emissions regulations.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods defended the company’s approach, according to the article, suggesting it was striking a balance between providing needed energy while reducing emissions from its operations. ExxonMobil reportedly was successful in petitioning the Securities and Exhange Commission to block a shareholder vote on setting emissions reduction targets. A representative of the Church of England’s endowment fund told shareholders that Exxon and investors “have been in open conflict about climate strategy and disclosure,” according to the AP.

