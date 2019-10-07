Dr. Douglas Elliott will be presented with the 2019 Don Klass Award for Excellence in Thermochemical Conversion Science. The award is a tribute to Dr. Donald L. Klass, who was president and one of the original founders of the Biomass Energy Research Association (BERA). Elliott earns this recognition for his long and distinguished career in bioenergy, which reportedly has helped break new ground in the development of renewable fuels and chemicals from biomass and waste. He will receive the award on October 7 at the tcbiomassplus2019 conference in Rosemont, Ill.

Prior to his recent retirement, Elliott spent more than 44 years performing contract research at PNNL, where he earned the distinction of Laboratory Fellow. His research primarily covered high-pressure batch and continuous-flow processing reactor systems, usually involving catalysis. Currently he is involved in the development of a process consulting business focused on thermochemical biomass conversion.

Elliott has authored or co-authored more than 80 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters. He is recognized as an inventor on 27 U.S. patents and holds numerous related foreign patents. Elliott has been named on three R&D 100 awards for technology development, two awards for excellence in technology transfer from the Federal Laboratory Consortium and a Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2018 he received the Johannes Linneborn prize for achievement in biomass developments, awarded at the 26th EUBCE in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Elliott has demonstrated leadership in the area of bioenergy by his active participation in IEA Bioenergy, an international organization focused on improving cooperation and information exchange between countries that have national programs in bioenergy research, development and deployment, and his seven years of service as task leader for Task 34 on Pyrolysis. Elliott holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Montana State University, an M.B.A. in Operations and Systems Analysis from the University of Washington and a Ph.D. in Catalytic Hydroprocessing of Bio-oils of Different Types from the University of Groningen.

