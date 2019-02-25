/ / / ACC Reports Mixed Start To Year For U.S. Specialty Chemicals

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reports that U.S. specialty chemicals market volumes started 2019 on a mixed note, rising 0.3% in January after a 0.5% gain in December, and a 0.3% gain in November. All changes in the data are reported on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis.

Performance chemistry reflects trends in manufacturing. Of the 28 specialty chemical segments ACC monitors, 15 expanded in January, off from 17 in December and 18 in November. Thirteen markets experienced decline in January. Large market volume gains (1.0% and over) occurred in mining chemicals and rubber processing chemicals.

During January, the overall specialty chemicals volume index was up 5.2% on a year-over-year (Y/Y) 3MMA basis. The index stood at 115.3% of its average 2012 levels in January, which is equivalent to 7.85 billion pounds (3.56 million metric tons). On a Y/Y basis, there were gains among 21 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Compared with last year, volumes were down in six segments with one essentially flat.

