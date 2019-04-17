/ / / ACC Honors Responsible Care Winners

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) honored 16 of its member companies for implementing energy efficiency improvements in 2018. ACC presented 37 awards, 10 of which were deemed programs of “Exceptional Merit.” ACC President and CEO Cal Dooley announced the winners at the 2019 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo.

The Responsible Care Energy Efficiency Awards program is among ACC’s many initiatives to improve energy efficiency. Member companies are required to consider operational energy efficiency as well as waste minimization, reuse and recycling when developing their environmental, health, safety and security plans.

“Chemistry is the science behind sustainability,” Dooley says. “Our member companies are committed to creating innovative products and technologies that help society save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving performance in our own operations.”

The 2019 Energy Efficiency Award winners were selected from the following categories:

The “Energy Efficiency Program” award is given to companies with broad programs to achieve energy-efficiency improvements, with components such as establishing energy teams, goal setting, communications, management support and recognition.

The “Significant Improvement in Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing” award is given to companies with broad programs to achieve energy efficiency in their manufacturing operations through technical innovations, creative projects or novel procedures or actions.

The “Non-Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Improvement” award is given for improvements resulting from energy-efficient lighting, insulation and other building improvements, as well as other non-manufacturing energy efficiency improvements.

The companies receiving awards in 2019 are:

Afton Chemical Corporation

American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Arkema Inc.

BASF Corporation

Celanase

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Dow

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Olin Corporation

SABIC

For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com