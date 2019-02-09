/ / / $2.9M DOE Funding Advances Carbon Capture Technology

GTI and Carbon Clean Solutions Limited (CCSL) receive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy/National Energy Technology Laboratory (DOE/NETL) to take a carbon capture technology a step closer to commercialization. The DOE Office of Fossil Energy awards $2.9 million to GTI and CCS-US, the U.S. subsidiary of CCSL, to develop and test the technology.

GTI and CCS-US will design, build and test a prototype demonstration unit at GTI’s Des Plaines, Illinois headquarters that will undergo further field testing with coal-fired flue gas at the National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC) in Wilsonville, Alabama. The 30-month project will showcase a novel equipment design and advanced solvents that could reportedly reduce the levelized cost of carbon capture to the DOE’s target of $30 per ton or less. Entitled ‘ROTA-CAP,’ the technology works by using rotating packed beds (RPBs) to intensify the carbon capture process.

“This is an exciting project that promises to further reduce the cost of carbon capture, and the most important feature is that it will be scalable,” says Will Shimer, general manager, CCS-US. “ROTA-CAP technology could provide a major reduction in both capex and equipment size, enabling wider-scale commercial deployment of carbon capture systems globally.”

Osman Akpolat, GTI technology manager, says, “This technology aligns well with the program’s focus on maximizing the efficiency of the current U.S. fossil-based power generation infrastructure and dramatically reducing the cost of carbon capture technology to facilitate commercial implementation.”

The grant follows CCSL’s successful completion of a research and development program with Newcastle University and the University of Sheffield in the U.K. in 2016 under a grant from the U.K. government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

For more information, visit: www.gti.energy.com