/ / / Trelleborg Launches Fluid Mechanics Calculator App

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions introduces its free Fluid Mechanics Calculator app. The app covers fluid mechanics topics and serves as a reference for the analysis, design, maintenance and operation of fluid related systems. It provides results for different fluid mechanics equations, including those used in civil, structural, pipe flow and general engineering.

“The Fluid Mechanics Calculator is designed to support fluid thinkers, whether they are students, engineers, analysts or researchers working in the automotive, aerospace, biotechnology, fluid power, mining, marine or oil and gas industries,” says Claude Kornelis, director digital business development at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. “It’s for anyone involved in fluid mechanics, not just those specifying seals, and is aimed at making the working lives of engineers easier; whether at their desks or on the go, 24/7.”

The Fluid Mechanics Calculator reportedly has over 130 formulas and 360+ different calculations. It provides fast and convenient calculation of results along with unit conversion support, according to Trelleborg. Users can mark favorites to quickly access them and seamlessly switch between metric and inch units.

The app can be downloaded for iPhone or Android by searching for Trelleborg Fluid Mechanics Calculator in iTunes or Google Play.

For more information, visit: www.trelleborg.com