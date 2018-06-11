Spray Technology Forum Addresses Petrochemical Performance Optimization
Jun 11, 2018
Spraying Systems Co.’s Spray Technology Forum will feature a wide variety of demonstrations addressing performance optimization in typical petrochemical and refinery operations, according to the company. Attendees can experience how gas flow affects injector and quill performance inside a pipe using virtual reality; see new technology demonstrations for torch oil and neutralizing amine injection; learn how to achieve uniform mixing and blending in storage tanks; and see ways to prevent fouling and freezing in shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The complimentary event is June 20, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spraying Systems Co. Spray Technology Center in Concord, CA.
In addition to the demonstrations, attendees can view 3-D simulations of computational fluid dynamics models to better understand the importance of injector design validation; learn from industry experts about injector design and spray direction and gain insights on optimizing operations such as water wash, gas cooling and chemical injection.
Attendees should allow two hours to view all the demonstrations and presentations. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit: www.spray.com
