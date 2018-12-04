/ / / Shell Ties Executive Pay To Carbon Goals

Shell executives have more reason than ever to prioritize environmental goals. According to an article from CNN, Royal Dutch Shell becomes the first energy company to link executive compensation back to hitting carbon emissions targets. Company shareholders reportedly believed that previous actions by the company didn’t go far enough in meeting an earlier goal of cutting emissions in half by 2050.

According to CNN, Shell will set carbon reduction goals that cover periods of three to five years. The targets will be set annually and run to 2050. The oil company has not outlined specific carbon benchmarks yet and it says that shareholders won’t vote on any changes to executive compensation until 2020. In 2016, Shell reported that it would link greenhouse gas emissions to executive pay, according to the article.

