Petroteq, CTI Will Test Equipment For Non-Conventional Oil Production
Jul 16, 2018
Petroteq Energy Inc., a company focused on the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the energy industry, partners with Cavitation Technologies, Inc., which provides offerings to various fluids processing industries. The companies enter into a licensing agreement to test their equipment during oil production for workflow efficiencies and to lower the cost of production obtained through Petroteq’s oil sands extraction process.
The agreement between Petroteq and CTi will reportedly seek to generate a modification of non-conventional oil, in the form of bitumen, obtained through oil sands. CTi’s Nano Reactor System utilizes proprietary technology that can influence and alter the chemical and physical composition of certain crude oils and hydrocarbon substances in a manner that may enhance the yield and economic value of refined or processed oils and related hydrocarbon products, according to the companies.
“We are excited to be partnering with CTi. With our recent upgraded facility site, we are now exploring opportunities to make our products more cost-effective and efficient. We feel that it is important to engage on the innovation of our R&D with other compelling technologies that have the potential of generating scalable solutions within the industry,” says David Sealock, chief executive officer of Petroteq.
CTi’s Nano Reactor System will combine bitumen extracted by Petroteq with a catalyst to create a fluidic crude oil. The fluidic crude oil is pumped through a cavitation device at varying pressures to create cavitation features. Reacting with the fluidic crude oil, the process generates cavitation bubbles, which mix with adjacent layers of condensed fluidic crude oil. This mixture induces chemical reactions between components in the fluidic crude oil to promote molecular rearrangement to improve viscosity, API gravity and heterogeneity.
For more information, visit: www.petroteq.energy.com
