/ / / PAS Wins Innovation Award For ICS Cyber Security Software

PAS Global LLC, provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety and asset reliability offerings in the energy, power and process industries, is named the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Technology Innovation Award winner for its ICS cybersecurity software, Cyber Integrity, according to the company. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluate technology attributes and future business value for the annual award. Frost & Sullivan is a global analyst and consulting firm with coverage in the industrial control, internet of things (IoT) and cybersecurity sectors.

“With the rapid proliferation of the industrial internet of things, automation and security systems—for example, industrial control systems—account for over 50% of all IoT devices,” says Danielle VanZandt, security industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Industry best practices for monitoring, detection and correction of cyber risk must evolve beyond traditional methods. Frost & Sullivan's research team lauds PAS for offering industry-leading technologies that monitor and secure operational technology ecosystems adequately through a comprehensive set of ICS management capabilities: inventory, configuration, vulnerability, compliance and backup and recovery.”

PAS Cyber Integrity hardens security for a plant's industrial control systems. Cyber Integrity works across the automation environment, providing foundational ICS cybersecurity, enterprise scalability, performance and platform independence. At the same time, it automates internal and regulatory compliance reporting, according to the company. Cyber Integrity reportedly enables industrial companies to gather and maintain an inventory of traditional IT and proprietary OT cyber assets, baseline and monitor for unauthorized change to cyber asset configurations, automate a closed loop vulnerability management and patch process throughout the enterprise and implement a program for system backup and recovery.

For more information, visit: www.pas.com