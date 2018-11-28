/ / / New Thailand Facility Expands Dow’s Polyurethane Capacity

The Dow Chemical Company opens a new polyol plant for rigid polyurethane foam in Rayong, Thailand. The facility reportedly increases the company’s capacity to offer insulation materials. Approximately 150 guests joined Dow leaders for a dedication ceremony on November 8.

Polyol is a key raw material for rigid polyurethane foam products to improve energy efficiency in a wide variety of construction, professional cold chain and appliance applications. Dow’s polyols enable energy efficient offerings that help meet stringent, country-specific regulations and embrace global sustainability trends, according to the company.

“We are living in an era when innovative and effective solutions are needed to address imperative sustainability challenges, including energy consumption and climate change,” says Christina Yu, commercial director Asia Pacific, Dow Polyurethanes. “This is particularly important in Asia Pacific where significant population growth and increasing energy consumption is translating to higher demand for energy efficiency solutions.”

The new polyol plant has a designed annual capacity of 79,000 tons and is located at the Asia Industrial Estate (AIE) site in Rayong province. Home to six Dow manufacturing plants, the AIE site covers 515 hectares and adheres to the most advanced environmental, health and safety standards in its operations and management, according to the company. The new polyol plant strengthens Dow’s upstream plant integration in Thailand and further expands Dow’s presence in Asia Pacific, following the recent opening of new polyurethane systems houses in Lote Parshuram, India and Zhangjiagang, China, according to the company.

