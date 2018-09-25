IChemE Names More Than 100 Global Awards Finalists
Sep 25, 2018
The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) announces the finalists of the IChemE Global Awards 2018. More than 100 entries from around the world made the cut, all with the chance of being announced as a winner at the IChemE Global Awards in Manchester, UK on November 1, 2018.
The IChemE Global Awards, in association with Johnson Matthey, celebrate excellence and achievement in chemical, biochemical and process engineering. Finalists demonstrate their professional engineering expertise across a range of industry sectors and projects.
Successful finalists this year include: ExxonMobil, Green Lizard Technologies, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Imperial College London, InterEngineering, Monash University, Recycling Technologies and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.
This year’s line-up includes the new IChemE Pharma Award (sponsored by PM Group) and the IChemE Diversity and Inclusion Award (sponsored by BP). The best entry across all categories will receive the IChemE Outstanding Achievement in Chemical and Process Engineering Award (sponsored by ExxonMobil). Winners of the IChemE Malaysia Awards (October 15) qualify as finalists in their respective categories at the IChemE Global Awards.
For more information, visit: www.icheme.org
