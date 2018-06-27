Hydraulic Institute Creates Authorized Training Partner Program
Jun 27, 2018
Recognizing the growing need for trained personnel throughout the pump industries and in the end-user community, the Hydraulic Institute, through its educational subsidiary, Pump Systems Matter (PSM), creates an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) program. The ATP Program will help bring Pump Systems Matter curriculum to the community of operators and maintenance personnel who face increasing challenges and workforce training demands.
The ATP Program is designed for organizations that would not otherwise qualify for HI membership, but are active in the pump industry. Partners must meet specific qualification criteria and commit to using qualified instructors who meet HI standards of pump and pump system knowledge, while possessing both industry and teaching experience. Authorized Training Providers can deliver the well-known HI/PSM courses that cover the critical areas of pump systems optimization (PSO) and pump systems assessment (PSA) as well as help prepare candidates for the pump system assessment professional (PSAP) certification exam.
With an aging infrastructure on wide range of pumping systems across the United States, improved reliability, reducing equipment downtime and higher energy efficiency is becoming a major factor to increase productivity for any fluid transfer process, according to HI. These hands-on technical educational courses reportedly help develop skills to identify significant energy savings and new ways to increase overall profitability. Rochester, New York-based Corrosion Products & Equipment, Inc. (CPE) is the first approved organization to become a PSM Authorized Training Partner.
“We look forward to having CPE join as the first PSM Authorized Training Partner,” says Michael Michaud, executive director, Hydraulic Institute. “While we have always worked extensively with our members on training, we have a limited reach when it comes to end-users. This new Training Partner program helps HI reach much deeper into the user community where the pumping challenges are as real as the widening knowledge and skills gap that is being created by an aging workforce and other demographic changes.”
For more information, visit: www.pumps.org
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments